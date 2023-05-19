Yellen told bank CEOs more mergers may be necessary -CNN

Adds more from CNN report on mergers

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs on Thursday that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the country's banking system in a meeting with bank CEOs on Thursday, Treasury Department said Thursday in a statement.

The meeting with more than two dozen executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute came as the banking sector is endeavoring to shake off several weeks of turmoil spurred by the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which led to regulators seizing two more failing institutions and backing uninsured depositors in an effort to tamp down fears of broader contagion.

The Treasury readout did not mention bank mergers, but sources told CNN that consolidation was discussed. Two-year Treasury yields dropped by some 11 basis points on Thursday after the report, while benchmark 10-year yields fell by about five basis points.

