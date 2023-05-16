News & Insights

Yellen to meet Thursday with bank CEOs including JP Morgan, Citigroup

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

May 16, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by Kat Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Thursday with board members of the Bank Policy Institute lobby group, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar

