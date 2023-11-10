Yellen to 'intensify communication' with China's He, warns on Russia support

By David Lawder and Ann Saphir

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that she and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng agreed to "intensify communication" on economic issues but warned him to crack down on Chinese companies that supply material support to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

"During our discussions, we agreed that in-depth and frank discussions matter, particularly when we disagree," Yellen said. "And I emphasized that the current uncertain global landscape makes it particularly crucial that we maintain resilient lines of communication going forward."

Yellen said that the Treasury has seen evidence that Chinese companies and banks may be aiding in the flow of equipment for use in Russia's war in Ukraine despite Western sanctions, and warned He that these firms "will face significant consequences" if they do.

"We would like to see China crack down on this, especially when we're able to provide information," Yellen said. She gave no further details on the names of the companies involved or on He's reaction.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, David Lawder, Ann Saphir, additional reporting and writing by Andrea Shalal and David Ljunggren)

