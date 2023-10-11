News & Insights

US Markets

Yellen sticks to view U.S. economy headed for soft landing

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

October 11, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

By Andrea Shalal

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she continued to expect the U.S. economy would have a soft landing, even though the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas brought additional risks.

"I still see as the base case for the United States a so-called soft landing," due to the resilience in the labour market and moderating wage pressure, Yellen told a briefing.

"Of course the situation in Israel causes additional concerns. I'm not saying soft landing is an absolutely sure thing. But I continue to think it's the most likely path."

Yellen said Washington was monitoring the potential economic impact of the escalating conflict, though it was unlikely a major driver of the global outlook.

"Thus far, I don't think we've seen anything suggesting it would be very significant," she said.

Crude oil prices jumped and safe-haven currencies like the yen rose following a massive incursion into Israel from Gaza launched by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Yellen said she had nothing to announce yet on whether the United States would tighten sanctions on Iran if evidence emerged that the country was involved in the attack.

"This is something that we have been constantly looking at, and using information that become available to tighten sanctions," she said. "We will continue to do that."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens and John Stonestreet)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.