Yellen sticks to view U.S. economy headed for soft landing

October 11, 2023

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she continued to expect the U.S. economy would have a soft landing even though the attacks on Israel brought additional risks.

"I still see as the base case for the United States to be a so-called soft landing," due to the resilience in the labour market and moderating wage pressure, Yellen told a briefing.

"Of course the situation in Israel causes additional concerns. I'm not saying soft landing is an absolutely sure thing. But I continue to think it's the most likely path."

