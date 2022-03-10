US Markets

Yellen sees 'soft landing' for U.S. economy as Fed raises rates -CNBC interview

Ann Saphir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she expects a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy - not a recession - as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to deal with steep inflation that is likely to get worse as Russia's invasion of Ukraine propels energy and other commodity costs higher.

"I think that the labor market will remain strong," Yellen said in a CNBC interview. "I think it's appropriate for them to take action, but a soft landing is what I expect."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)

