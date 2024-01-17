Yellen says US government funding lapse would hurt families, businesses

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that failure by Congress to approve funding for government agencies by a Friday deadline would harm American families and small businesses and urged Congress to approve a bipartisan temporary funding deal.

"I’m heartened there’s bipartisan agreement and urge members of Congress to meet the deadline to prevent an unnecessary shutdown and protect the critical domestic and national priorities we’ve advanced over the past three years," Yellen said in remarks to the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington.

(Reporting by David Lawder)

