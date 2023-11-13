News & Insights

Yellen says she disagrees with Moody's outlook on US debt

November 13, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by David Lawder and Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday pushed back on Moody's decision last week to cut its outlook on U.S. debt, saying the U.S. economy is strong and the Treasury market is both safe and liquid.

"This is a decision I disagree with," she said at a news conference in San Francisco.

She also called on House Republicans to work to avoid a partial government shutdown that could come as soon as the end of this week. The possibility poses "an unnecessary economic headwind," she said.

