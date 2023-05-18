News & Insights

Yellen reaffirms strength of US banking system in meeting with bank CEOs -Treasury

May 18, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by Costas Pitas for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed the strength and soundness of the country's banking system in a meeting with bank CEOs on Thursday, a Treasury Department statement said.

During the meeting with more than two dozen CEOs and executives convened by the Bank Policy Institute, Yellen also discussed the "urgent need" for Congress to address the debt limit, the statement said.

