Yellen, PBOC's Pan to meet for talks including on debt

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she plans to meet Chinese central bank boss Pan Gongsheng this week for bilateral talks that will touch on debt issues.

"Though progress has been slow and certainly needs to be improved ... we have seen some meaningful progress," Yellen said on discussions with China on dealing with emerging economies' debt talks. "I'm hopeful more progress can be made," she said.

The meeting between Yellen and People's Bank of China (PBOC) head Pan will be held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings held in Marrakech this week, Yellen said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Leika Kihara; editing by Jason Neely)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.