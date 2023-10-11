News & Insights

Yellen, PBOC's Pan to meet for talks including on debt

October 11, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal and Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she plans to meet Chinese central bank boss Pan Gongsheng this week for bilateral talks that will touch on debt issues.

"Though progress has been slow and certainly needs to be improved ... we have seen some meaningful progress," Yellen said on discussions with China on dealing with emerging economies' debt talks. "I'm hopeful more progress can be made," she said.

The meeting between Yellen and People's Bank of China (PBOC) head Pan will be held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's annual meetings held in Marrakech this week, Yellen said.

