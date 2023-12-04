News & Insights

US Markets

Yellen heads to Mexico to boost cooperation on fentanyl, supply chains

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

December 04, 2023 — 03:04 pm EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

Adds background on planned trip, paragraphs 3-4

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Mexico City this week to promote cooperation with Mexican counterparts on combating illicit finance and the trafficking of fentanyl, along with strengthening Mexico's role in U.S. supply chains, Treasury officials said on Monday.

Yellen's Dec. 5-7 trip will include meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and the country's central bank governor and finance minister, among others, Treasury said in a statement.

The trip follows Treasury's announcement on Monday of a counter-fentanyl "strike force" that will bring together the department's resources, including the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation unit, to disrupt illicit drug trafficking.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month agreed to deepen cooperation to stem the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals, which are often mixed by Mexican drug gangs before distribution in the U.S.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 843 6288;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.