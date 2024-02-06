Yellen Expresses Concerns Over Commercial Real Estate, Stablecoin Risks, Praises US Economic Strength: 'Headed In Right Direction'

In a direct address to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised significant concerns regarding the commercial real estate sector and outlined the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s focused attention on the risks associated with digital assets, including stablecoins and crypto asset volatility.

Despite these concerns, Yellen offered a broadly optimistic view of the U.S. economy’s trajectory, affirming its strong growth and the resilience of the labor market.

“I absolutely believe it’s headed in the right direction,” Yellen said, adding that “our growth is extremely strong, the labor market is at least as strong as it was prior to the pandemic.”

Yellen remarked on the unprecedented success in maintaining unemployment rates below 4% for the longest period in 50 years.

Digital Assets: Yellen Calls for Regulatory Action

On the topic of digital assets, Yellen reiterated her view on the necessity for enhanced regulatory frameworks to manage the risks posed by the burgeoning sector.

She advocated for “the enforcement of applicable rules and regulations,” and urged Congress to “pass legislation to provide for the regulation of stablecoins and of the spot market for crypto assets that are not securities.”

Addressing Commercial Real Estate Concerns

Yellen’s concerns about commercial real estate stem from its potential impact on financial stability.

She detailed the FSOC and banking supervisors’ efforts to closely monitor and manage the sector’s risks, working collaboratively with banks to support borrowers facing difficulties. This targeted focus is part of a broader strategy to mitigate systemic risks and protect the financial system.

“I think office properties in some cities are of special concern because vacancy rates have increased and there have been declines in property value,” Yellen stated.

The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSE:DESK), a gauge for the office real estate industry, is down 10% since the start of the year. City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO), a real estate firm specializing in premium office properties mainly in the southern and western metropolitan areas of the U.S., has experienced a decline of more than 50% over the last year and a 76% drop from its peak in 2021.

Rising US Public Debt

In the discussion with U.S. Rep. Peter Anderson Sessions (R-TX) regarding the national debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the pressing concerns surrounding the United States’ fiscal health. Sessions pointedly asked, “The national debt is now 34 trillion. At what point does this become a problem?”

Yellen responded to Sessions’ concerns with a firm stance on fiscal sustainability, stating: “I think it’s critically important that the US be on a fiscally sustainable path.

“I don’t think the budget needs to be balanced,” Yellen remarked, addressing the complexity of balancing fiscal responsibility with economic growth and investment.

She further elaborated on the administration’s approach to managing the national debt, saying, “Reduce deficits in order to ensure that that’s the case. And that is why President Biden’s budget for 2024 proposed an additional 2 1/2 trillion dollars of deficit reduction coupled with investments in our economy.”

Read now: Meta Warns Users: Disclose AI Videos Or Be Punished, In Effort To Tame Misinformation In Election Year

Illustration of Janet Yellen via Shutterstock and Flickr photos.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.