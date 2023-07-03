Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Jasper Ward)

