Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 03, 2023 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by Eric Beech and Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Jasper Ward)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

