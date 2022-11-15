US Markets

Yellen, China c.bank governor Yi met for two hours of talks -U.S. official

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 15, 2022 — 10:35 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met for two hours of talks with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Bali, a U.S. treasury official said.

"Their meeting had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said the official.

"In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues."

(Reporting David Lawder Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.