Yellen, China c.bank governor Yi met for two hours of talks -U.S. official

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met for two hours of talks with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Bali, a U.S. treasury official said.

"Their meeting had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said the official.

"In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues."

(Reporting David Lawder Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

