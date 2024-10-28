Yeebo’s Associate Suzhou QingYue Reports Quarterly Loss

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (HK:0259) has released an update.

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited announced that its associate company, Suzhou QingYue, reported an unaudited quarterly loss of approximately RMB10 million for the period ending September 2024. Over the first nine months of 2024, the cumulative loss reached around RMB49 million. Investors and shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

