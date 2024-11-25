Yeebo Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (HK:0259) has released an update.

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited reported a slight increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$527 million compared to HK$515 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit decreased to HK$87.5 million from HK$119.7 million, attributed to higher selling, distribution, and administrative costs. However, the company saw a significant turnaround in total comprehensive income, posting HK$152.9 million from a loss of HK$53.3 million the previous year.

