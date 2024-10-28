Yeebo Reports Declining Profits in Nantong Jianghai

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (HK:0259) has released an update.

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited has announced a 20.98% decrease in quarterly profits for its associated company Nantong Jianghai, totaling approximately RMB147 million. For the first nine months of 2024, profits also declined by 9.71% to RMB494 million compared to the same period last year. Shareholders and investors are advised to approach with caution.

