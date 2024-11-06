News & Insights

Yeebo Plans Board Meeting to Review Financial Results

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (HK:0259) has released an update.

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited has announced a board meeting on November 25, 2024, to review and approve the company’s financial results for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. The board will also discuss the possibility of recommending an interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This meeting could provide insights for investors into the company’s financial health and future prospects.

