Yeebo Anticipates Major Profit Decline

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited (HK:0259) has released an update.

Yeebo (International Holdings) Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a significant drop in annual profits to HK$195 million from the previous year’s HK$615 million, primarily due to non-recurring gains from disposals and a downturn in its displays business. Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution and await the full results announcement expected by the end of June 2024. The preliminary information has not yet been audited and may be subject to adjustment.

For further insights into HK:0259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.