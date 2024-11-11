Yee Hop Holdings Updates on Share Award Plan

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. (HK:1662) has released an update.

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. has provided a supplemental announcement to its 2023/2024 Annual Report regarding its Share Award Plan. The company outlined conditions for granting awarded shares and detailed the vesting periods, which can vary under certain circumstances such as new employee awards or changes in company control. These updates could influence investor perceptions by clarifying how share awards are managed within the company.

