Yee Hop Holdings Projects Strong Profit Growth

Yee Hop Holdings Limited has announced a significant profit increase for the 2024/2025 Interim Period, with expected profits ranging from HK$30.0 million to HK$33.0 million, up from HK$9.8 million the previous year. This boost is attributed to heightened revenues from core business projects, including substantial gains in foundation, civil, and tunneling works. The company has also secured two major construction projects valued at approximately HK$2,000 million over an eight-year period, promising further growth.

