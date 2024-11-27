Yee Hop Holdings Declares Special Cash Dividend

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. (HK:1662) has released an update.

Yee Hop Holdings Ltd. has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.1 per share for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 6, 2024, and the dividend will be paid on December 23, 2024, offering an attractive opportunity for investors seeking returns. This update revises the ex-dividend date, book close period, and record date, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

