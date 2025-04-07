This Year's Top 12 Tax Scams, According to the IRS

It starts with a text.

"Unusual activity on your IRS account. Click here to verify."

The message looks legit. It sounds urgent. You're halfway through your taxes and completely exhausted. So you click the link.

And just like that... they've got you.

Welcome to scam season — also known as tax season.

Every year, as people rush to gather documents, file returns, and cross their fingers for a refund, scammers are hard at work doing exactly the same thing. Except instead of hoping for a refund, they're hoping to steal yours. Or your identity. Or both.

And they're getting smarter about it.

That's why, every year, the IRS releases what it calls the "Dirty Dozen" — an annual list of the year's top tax scams aimed at tricking taxpayers (as well as tax professionals and businesses). These scams can happen year-round — but they often peak during filing season — and falling for one could cost you thousands.

Let's talk about how these scams work, what red flags to watch for, and how to protect yourself before one of them gets to your inbox.

The Dirty Dozen: 2025's Most Dangerous Tax Scams

Scammers may have different scripts, but their goals are the same: steal your personal information, your money, or both. This year's Dirty Dozen list, straight from the IRS, highlights 12 of the biggest threats — and while each has its own twist, most of them fall into four basic buckets:

- Impersonation scams (texts, emails, "new client" emails)

- Bad advice (usually spread on social media)

- Shady "help" offers (people pretending to help with tax accounts or filings)

- Fake opportunities (bogus credits, refunds, and too-good-to-be-true deals)

Let's break them down.



1) Phishing and Smishing Scams

Scammers are impersonating the IRS and other trusted tax organizations through email and text messages — and the messages are more convincing than ever. These communications often include alarming language ("Your account has been locked" or "Unusual activity detected") or false promises ("You're owed a refund — click here to claim it") to pressure you into clicking a link or sharing personal information.

These scams fall into two main types:

- Phishing: Emails designed to look like they're from the IRS or a tax-related agency. They often reference fake refunds or threaten legal action to get you to click or respond.

- Smishing: Similar scams sent via text, typically with urgent messages and a link to "fix" the issue. Clicking that link could load malware or direct you to a site designed to steal your identity.

How to avoid it: The IRS will never contact you by email or text. If you receive an unsolicited message claiming to be from the IRS — especially one asking you to click a link or provide information — don't respond. Go directly to IRS.gov or call the official number to verify.

2) Bad Advice on Social Media

Each year, the IRS sees a surge of false or misleading tax advice spreading across social media — and this year is no exception. These posts often encourage people to misuse legitimate forms (like filing fake W-2s) or claim credits they don't actually qualify for.

The advice can sound simple, even helpful — but following it can lead to rejected returns, audits, identity theft, and serious legal consequences if the information is knowingly false.

How to avoid it: Be skeptical of any tax advice you find on social media — especially if it promises big refunds or "secret" credits. Stick to trusted sources like the IRS or a qualified tax professional.

3) Fake Help Setting Up IRS Accounts

Some scammers pose as helpful third parties offering to set up your IRS Individual Online Account. But what they're really after is your personal information — which they can use to file a fraudulent return in your name and steal your refund.

Setting up an IRS account is free and straightforward. No outside help is needed.

How to avoid it:If someone offers to "help" create your IRS account, decline. Go directly to IRS.gov and follow the steps yourself. Never share login credentials or personal information with anyone claiming to assist you.

4) Fake Charities

Scammers know that people want to help — especially after a crisis. That's why they set up bogus charities designed to look real, complete with official-sounding names and fake donation pages. Their goal? To collect money and personal information they can use for identity theft.

How to avoid it:Before giving, check that the organization is a legitimate IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) using the IRS's online search tool. If you want your donation to be tax-deductible, it has to go to a qualified nonprofit — not just a good-sounding cause.

5) False Fuel Tax Credit Claims

This so-called "tax hack" took off on social media last year, with promoters encouraging people to claim the Fuel Tax Credit to boost their refund — even if they didn't qualify. The problem? This credit is meant for off-highway business or farming use — not for commuting, regular driving, or personal vehicles.

It's gotten so out of hand that the IRS created a new form to "initiate the process" of claiming the credit — not to make it easier, but to educate people on the strict eligibility rules and discourage false claims.

How to avoid it: Unless you're in a business that uses fuel for things like farming or heavy off-road equipment, you probably don't qualify. Don't let a social media post — or a shady tax preparer — convince you otherwise.

6) Misused Sick and Family Leave Credits

This credit was created during the pandemic — but only for self-employed individuals and only for tax years 2020 and 2021. Still, social media is flooded with "tax hacks" encouraging people to file Form 7202 and claim it based on regular W-2 income or for years it no longer applies.

The IRS is actively cracking down on this misuse — and if you don't qualify, claiming it could lead to audits or penalties.

How to avoid it:Unless you were self-employed during 2020 or 2021, you're not eligible. If someone online says otherwise, don't take the bait.

7) The Fake Self-Employment Tax Credit

There is no such thing as a "Self-Employment Tax Credit" — but that hasn't stopped it from gaining traction as a viral "tax hack" on social media. Promoters claim self-employed people and gig workers can get tens of thousands of dollars in credits. While there are plenty of helpful credits and deductions for people who are self-employed, that is unfortunately not one of them.

How to avoid it: If someone's promising big money for a credit you've never heard of, stop and do your research. The "Self-Employment Tax Credit" doesn't exist. Filing for it anyway puts you at risk for penalties.

8) Inventing Household Employees

Yes, this is a real scam. Some folks are filing Schedule H to claim tax credits for made-up nannies or caregivers — essentially inventing fake employees and fake wages to boost their refunds.

How to avoid it: If you didn't actually pay someone to work in your home, you can't claim employment-related tax breaks. Full stop.

9) Overstated Withholding Scams

Another TikTok favorite — filing fake W-2s or 1099s showing massive income and withholdings, then claiming a huge refund. But if the IRS can't verify those wages? Your refund gets frozen and you could face penalties or worse.

How to avoid it:Only file with real income documents. If your employer or bank didn't send it, don't fake it.

10) Misleading Offers in Compromise

The IRS does offer a real program to settle tax debt called an Offer in Compromise (OIC). But shady companies — aka "OIC mills" — are scamming people out of thousands by promising to eliminate their debt, even when they don't qualify.

How to avoid it:Check your eligibility using the free IRS tool. If a company charges huge upfront fees or makes big promises, back away slowly.

11) Ghost Tax Preparers

Most tax pros do great work — but some are flat-out shady. So-called "ghost" preparers fill out your return, take their cut (often based on the size of your refund), and then disappear without signing it. That leaves you holding the bag if anything goes wrong.

By law, anyone who prepares tax returns for compensation must include a valid Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN) on the return. If they don't? That's a major red flag.

How to avoid it: Never use a preparer who refuses to sign your return or asks you to sign a blank one. Always verify that they're registered with the IRS — and stick with someone you trust.

12) "New Client" Spear Phishing Attacks

This scam specifically targets tax pros with emails from "new, potential clients" — which turn out to be spear phishing attacks loaded with malware. Once the scammer gets in, they can steal client data or even take over the preparer's identity.

How to avoid it: If you're a tax professional, keep your antivirus software updated and be extremely cautious about email attachments or links from people you don't know.

Why Even Smart People Fall for This Stuff

Let's get one thing straight: Falling for a scam doesn't make you gullible or careless or bad with money.

It makes you human.

Scammers are relentless, and they use the guise of tax season to try tricking taxpayers into falling into a variety of traps. They prey on urgency. Confusion. Stress. They love when you're overwhelmed and trying to do the right thing, because that's when you're most likely to click without thinking or trust someone who sounds official.

And they're evolving fast. Gone are the days of badly written emails from "Prince IRS." These scams look more legitimate than ever — branded emails, links to real-looking websites, even fake phone numbers that mimic official IRS call centers.

Plus, let's be honest, tax season is kind of the perfect storm. You've got deadlines looming, forms most people barely understand, and a healthy fear of messing something up. Add in a text message that says your refund is delayed, or a social media post promising you a $10,000 credit if you just "file this form," and it's not hard to see how people get pulled in.

And it's not just individuals. "The bad guys know that tax pros are a bit of a gold mine of information." Businesses and accountants are being targeted, too — especially with spear phishing scams that can unlock entire client databaseswith a single click.

So if you've ever clicked a shady link or panicked over a suspicious letter, you're not alone.

But here's the good news: You don't need to be perfect. You just need to know what to look for — and what to do next...

My Personal 3-Step Scam Shield

I've lost count of how many scam messages I've gotten this tax season.

Emails. Texts. Phone calls. Some obviously fake — but a lot of them? They've looked real. Real enough that I've paused what I was doing, done an online search of the message I received, logged into my IRS account, double-checked the sender... all just to confirm: Yep. Still a scam.

And I do this for a living.

So if you've ever been unsure, or clicked on something before you realized it didn't feel quite right — you're not alone. That's exactly how these scams work! They seem legitimate until they aren't.

But here's what's helped me avoid getting pulled in — my personal three-step filter I run everything through the moment I receive any kind of message related to taxes...

1) Pause

Scammers rely on urgency. They want you to panic. They want you to click first, think later.

So don't.

If you get a text saying your refund is delayed or a call saying there's a warrant out for your arrest (yes, they go there), take a breath. Step away. Give your brain a minute to catch up with your gut.

Scams thrive on speed. So slowing down is your first line of defense.

2) Verify

After the pause, I check.

I go straight to IRS.gov and log into my account. I look up the official phone number. I reread the message carefully and plug it into an online search. Nine times out of 10, there's a giveaway — a sketchy link, a weird email address, a tone that's just a little too aggressive.

The IRS will never initiate contact via email, text, or social media. If a message is asking you to click or call or provide personal info, that's a giant red flag.

Same goes for those "insider tips" on social media. If someone promises you a refund the size of a small car payment based on a form you've never heard of? Time to verify.

3) Report

If it's a scam — and it probably is — I send it straight to phishing@irs.gov.

It takes 10 seconds, and it helps flag new scams before they spread further. If it involves a shady preparer or someone pushing bogus schemes, you can also file Form 14242 to report them directly to the IRS.

Is it annoying? A little. But it's also satisfying — like swatting a mosquito before it bites someone else.

Because at the end of the day, tax season is hard enough without getting scammed.

Trust your gut. Slow things down. And when in doubt? Always verify.

