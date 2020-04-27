Years Ending in Zero Are Bad News For Stocks

Calendar years ending in zero have produced the worst stock market returns, according to an analysis from Ned Davis Research.

1:08 p.m. Everyone wants to know where the stock market is headed. The answer might be lower if the calendar is a guide.

It’s been a stalemate of sorts for the stock market recently. After falling into a bear market, the major indexes have made back about half their losses. But since then, they’ve been stuck in a trading range, with the S&P 500’s bottom near 2750 and its top just below 2900. After the wild wings of February and March, a little quiet isn’t bad, but the range will break. The only question is which way the market will go when it does.

The year is already bad, though, and that fits an historical pattern, observes Ned Davis Research’ Ned Davis. Using data going back to 1896, he looked at how the S&P 500 has performed in years ending in the numbers 0 through 9. The best performing years ended in 5--1915, 1925, 1935, etc.--with those years having a median gain of 26.3%. The worst years, however, end in 0--1920, 1930, 1940, etc.--with a median loss of 6.6%, It was the only year with a negative median, though years ending in 7 average a negative 1.1 decline.

“Some technicians believe that cycles have a very large influence on price trends,” Davis writes. “I personally find cycles very interesting, but we do not use them in our models.”

Still, this year certainly fits that pattern, so far, even with the S&P 500 up 1.3% today, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2%.

Consider it guilty until proven innocent.

