Year-to-Date Net Inflows Into the Global ETFs Industry of $596.75 Billion Are the 2nd Highest on Record

LONDON — October 17, 2023 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, reported today year-to-date net inflows of US$596.75 billion are the 2nd highest on record. The global ETFs industry gathered US$67.70 Bn in net inflows in September, bringing year to date net inflows to US$596.75 Bn. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry have increased 11.3% year-to-date in 2023, going from US$9.26 trillion at end of 2022 to $10.31 trillion, according to ETFGI's September 2023 global ETFs and ETPs industry landscape insights report, the monthly report which is part of an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted)



Highlights

Net inflows of $67.70 Bn during September.

YTD net inflows of $ 596.75 Bn are the second highest on record, after YTD net inflows of $923.16 Bn in 2021.

52nd month of consecutive net inflows.

Assets of $10.31 Tn invested in the global ETFs industry at the end of September.

Assets have increased 11.3% YTD in 2023, going from $9.26 Tn at end of 2022 to $10.31 Tn.

“The S&P 500 decreased by 4.77% in September and is up 13.07% YTD in 2023. Developed markets excluding the US decreased by 3.54% in September and are up 6.66% YTD in 2023. Netherlands (down 7.90%) and Ireland (down 7.31%) saw the largest decreases amongst the developed markets in September. Emerging markets decreased by 1.86% during September but are up 3.47% YTD in 2023. Thailand (down 9.38%) and Poland (down 9.33%) saw the largest decreases amongst emerging markets in September.” According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder, and owner of ETFGI.

The Global ETFs industry had 11,627 products, with 23,560 listings, assets of $10.31 trillion, from 710 providers listed on 80 exchanges in 63 countries at the end of September.

During September, ETFs gathered net inflows of $67.70 Bn. Equity ETFs reported net inflows of $43.11 Bn during September, bringing YTD net inflows to $293.26 Bn, significantly lower than the $334.14 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Fixed income ETFs reported net inflows of $12.57 Bn during September, bringing YTD net inflows to $196.98 Bn, much higher than the $147.20 Bn in net inflows YTD in 2022. Commodities ETFs/ETPs reported net outflows of $3.66 Bn during September, bringing YTD net outflows to $10.02 Bn, significantly lower than the

$7.25 Bn in net outflows YTD in 2022. Active ETFs attracted net inflows of $14.09 Bn during the month, gathering YTD net inflows of $112.62 Bn, higher than the $89.50 Bn YTD in 2022.

Substantial inflows can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $38.51 Bn during September. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $9.43 Bn, the largest individual net inflow.

The top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.04 Bn over September. Invesco Physical Gold ETC - EUR Hdg Acc (SGLE IM) gathered $354.39 Mn, the largest individual net inflow.

Investors have tended to invest in Equity ETFs and ETPs during September.

