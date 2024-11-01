YEAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the YEAR ETF (Symbol: YEAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.51, changing hands as low as $50.46 per share. YEAR shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YEAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YEAR's low point in its 52 week range is $49.97 per share, with $50.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.46.

