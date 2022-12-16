Year in Review: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly in the Energy Transition

To say that 2022 was an eventful year is an understatement. With the invasion of Ukraine, the exacerbation of the energy crisis, inflation spiking, central banks’ hawkish response, China’s zero-Covid policy and several climate events (like the floods in Pakistan and the droughts in China), we had a perfect storm for capital markets. Our economies are marked by the coexistence of Business as Usual (BAU) high emission activities and new solutions, brought to market by innovative companies with viable, price competitive, sustainable alternatives. This is the worst of times and the best of times, as we showcase below.

The Good

U.S. Consumers show that clean energy equates to savings: As electricity consumers see their retail electricity tariffs rise as a consequence of natural gas (NatGas) price increases, they have flocked to solar. Residential solar in America saw a record 5.6 GW of installations in 2022, with Florida, Texas, the Midwest and California leading the trend. Commercial users added ca. 1.9 GW in the year, bringing the total amount of new solar rooftops installed ‘behind the meter’ to 7.5 GW. It is important to emphasize that the full impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will not kick in until 2023, which will give further impetus to this ongoing trend. Users of electricity are aiming for self-sufficiency, therefore becoming “ProSumers,” motivated by savings immediately after moving away from traditional full grid dependency.

Demand destruction across the globe further increased the impetus behind renewable energy: The IEA released a detailed report forecasting that growth in renewable energy will accelerate as a response to the energy crisis. The IEA’s revised figure is 30% higher than their forecast from a year ago, predicting that 2,400 GW of new renewable capacity will be added to grids between 2022 and 2027. The report finds that renewables will represent 90% of all new sources of electricity, surpassing coal as the main source of global electricity by 2025. IEA Director Fatih Birol predicts that the world “will add as much renewable power in the next 5 years as it did in the previous 20 years.”

There are some additional remarkable predictions in the IEA report. Firstly, China will account for ca. 50% of all new renewable additions in the period (together with the US and India, the three countries will represent 2/3 of all global growth). Secondly, solar PV capacity will triple over the 2022-2027 period. Thirdly, IEA expects the U.S. and India to add material manufacturing capacity across solar supply chains, with investments of over $25 billion in both countries in the five-year period. Lastly, the report points not just to utility scale solar, but also residential and commercial behind-the-meter solar rooftops that will witness material acceleration.

Electric Vehicles become top of mind for car buyers in key markets: EY’s Mobility Consumer Index earlier this year surveyed consumers across 18 different countries and for the first time showed that more than 50% of buyers intended to purchase an electric car as opposed to one with an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). The IEA estimates that 13% of all global new cars sold in 2022 were electric.

Global sales of electric passenger vehicles in 2020 were ca. 3 million units, a figured that doubled in 2021 to 6.6 million units. Final numbers for 2022 are not yet out, but passenger electric vehicles are on track for over 9 million units in the year. The existing fleet of passenger electric cars reached 16.7 million at the end of 2021, a figure that will likely pass 25 million by the end of 2022 with China and the EU continuing to lead in adoption.

The IEA’s Net Zero Emissions 2050 Scenario forecasts that the global electric passenger car fleet will surpass 300 million units in 2030, when electric cars will represent over 60% of all new car sales. The electrification of transport has a direct impact on demand for crude oil. BloombergNEF points out that passenger electric cars in 2021 displaced 0.2 million barrels per day (Mb/d) of oil. When also considering electric vans & trucks, electric buses, and electric 2 & 3 wheelers, total oil displacement reached 1.5 Mb/d in 2021. More than 65% of that oil ‘avoidance’ comes from the 2 & 3 wheelers, a fact not much emphasized, as the fleet of these e-bikes was almost 275 million at end of 2021 with sales of the electric versions representing 42% of the total sales of the category.

Extrapolating the 1.5 Mb/d of oil displacement enabled by the current total fleet of all electric vehicles to the 2030 forecast fleet (when passenger electric cars alone are expected to reach over 300 million units), the total displacement of crude that the electrification of transport enables could reach 27 Mb/d in 2030. This is a material fraction of our current oil production, nearly 100 Mb/d. The likelihood of this 2030 forecast scenario materializing is high, which means it may be time to start writing the obituary for crude oil.

The Bad

Wind equipment manufacturers changed pricing strategies, reflecting their increased costs from inflation and supply chain issues: In Spain, the government tendered 3.3 GW of utility scale wind in 2022 but the result of that process, published at the end of November, showed that only 45.5 MW was awarded. The reason why only 1.3% of the wind projects were granted is because of the link to a ceiling of €47/MWh, which developers believe is not in line with current conditions. The GW not awarded in Spain will be added to the 2023 tender, adding pressure to the permitting process. WindEurope association warns that there are 2,000 wind projects currently awaiting permission from Spanish authorities, with 19 GW of the projects in need of full environmental impact assessments by January 23, otherwise needing to re-submit requests. Spain is not an isolated case, and the German Wind Association has alerted the market of similar risks. Streamlining permitting and grid connections must be a top priority for every EU country.

The Ugly

Current fossil fuel prices do create demand destruction, but are also incentivizing exploration companies to drill: Oil majors are back to investing into Exploration and Production (E&P). Carbon Tracker points out that 62% of the investments into exploration approved in 2021 and the beginning of 2022, adding up to $103 billion, are inconsistent with a Paris-aligned pathway. Around $58 billion of such investments are beyond even a 2.5o C scenario. The most-cited 2050 Net Zero scenario is that of the International Energy Agency (IEA), and in that 1.5°C pathway there is no need for new oil & gas development, as production is expected to fall by 22% by 2030 and 44% by 2035 vis-à-vis 2019 levels (as we highlight above, demand for oil under BloombergNEF assumptions is likely to be 27% below current levels).

How do we reconcile that material permanent drop in demand for crude a few years from now with Chevron’s all time high market capitalization of $335 billion, Exxon’s at over $440 billion, and Saudi Aramco’s at $1.84 trillion? Markets are not pricing in the fast electrification of transportation, the main source of demand for crude. Petroleum products in the U.S. accounted for about 90% of the country’s total transportation sector energy use, with gasoline comprising 54% of all such demand.

As the IRA’s $7,500 fiscal stimulus for EV adoption kicks in materially in 2023, including for vans, SUVs, pickup trucks (below an $80,000 sticker price), passenger cars (below a $55,000 price) and commercial vehicles (with no restrictions on where the battery was sourced or manufactured), the speed of adoption in the U.S. market will materially increase. This will have an impact on the market’s expectations of the displacement of oil and gasoline in the U.S. Currently, there is no consensus on when demand for oil will peak and how fast it will drop, and markets are not pricing in demand for crude being permanently 27% below current levels in 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.