Ye Xing Group Achieves Unanimous AGM Support

Ye Xing Group Holdings Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed unanimously by shareholders. The resolutions included the re-election of the company’s Directors, approval of the audited financial statements, and the re-appointment of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The company demonstrated full shareholder support with a 100% vote in favor for each proposed resolution.

