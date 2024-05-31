News & Insights

Ye Xing Group Achieves Unanimous AGM Support

May 31, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Ye Xing Group Holdings Limited (HK:1941) has released an update.

Ye Xing Group Holdings Limited successfully held its 2023 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed unanimously by shareholders. The resolutions included the re-election of the company’s Directors, approval of the audited financial statements, and the re-appointment of Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The company demonstrated full shareholder support with a 100% vote in favor for each proposed resolution.

