YDUQS PART (B3:YDUQ3) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 21.37

The average one-year price target for YDUQS PART (B3:YDUQ3) has been revised to 21.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of 19.02 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of 22.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in YDUQS PART. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YDUQ3 is 0.19%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.48% to 33,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 5,100K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,140K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 4,008K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YDUQ3 by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,920K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,905K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YDUQ3 by 110.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

