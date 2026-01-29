YD Bio Signs LOI To Acquire Safe Save Medical, Expanding Immunocell Therapy Leadership

(RTTNews) - YD Bio Limited (YDES) announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Safe Save Medical Cell Sciences Technology Co., Ltd., a move aimed at bolstering its leadership in advanced immunocell therapy.

Safe Save Medical Cell Sciences Technology (SSMC) specializes in innovative cell-based medical technologies, with a focus on immunocell therapy platforms. The acquisition is expected to strengthen YD Bio's capabilities in developing next-generation treatments and broaden its portfolio in the field of advanced cellular therapeutics.

Under the binding letter of intent, YD Bio will proceed with the acquisition subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is designed to integrate Safe Save Medical's expertise and technology into YD Bio's existing operations, enhancing its strategic position in the immunotherapy sector.

The agreement reflects YD Bio's commitment to expanding its footprint in advanced cell therapy and underscores its long-term strategy to deliver innovative solutions in the biotechnology space. The company stated that the acquisition will provide a strong foundation for future growth and development in immunocell therapy.

The deal is expected to close following the completion of due diligence and satisfaction of customary conditions.

YD Bio Limited, through this acquisition, aims to accelerate its progress in immnuocell therapy and reinforce its leadership in the biotechnology industry.

YDES has thus far hit a low of $5.30 and a high of $25.00. The stock is currently trading at $11.73, down 4.11%.

