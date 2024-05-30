YCIH Green Concrete Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co. successfully conducted its 2023 annual general meeting, with unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions. Key outcomes include the re-election of board members, the appointment of executives and an independent auditor, and the authorization of the board to set director remunerations. The event marked a pivotal step in the firm’s corporate governance, reinforcing its management stability.

For further insights into HK:1847 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.