YCIH Green Concrete Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co. successfully conducted its 2023 annual general meeting, with unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions. Key outcomes include the re-election of board members, the appointment of executives and an independent auditor, and the authorization of the board to set director remunerations. The event marked a pivotal step in the firm’s corporate governance, reinforcing its management stability.

