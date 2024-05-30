News & Insights

YCIH Announces Board Composition and Committees

May 30, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, along with independent non-executive directors. The company also detailed the establishment of four distinct board committees: Audit and Risk, Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation, and Strategy and Investment, each with designated chairs and members.

