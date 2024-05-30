YCIH Announces Board Composition and Committees

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, along with independent non-executive directors. The company also detailed the establishment of four distinct board committees: Audit and Risk, Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation, and Strategy and Investment, each with designated chairs and members.

For further insights into HK:1847 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.