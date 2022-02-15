YCharts Wrapped 2021: Our Most Searched for Pages

What a year 2021 was.

From Reddit-fueled retail trading frenzies and crypto crazes to record-setting inflation and commodity rebounds (looking at you, oil), it was one of the best-performing years for US stocks on record, but also came with no shortage of headlines.

With the constant flurry of news and noise that came investors’ way in 2021, it prompts the question: what topics did people really want to know more about? And put into action, what were people actually searching for online?

Well, you’re in luck. We’re pulling back the curtain on the most popular YCharts pages in 2021. For the first time ever, we’ll show you what Company, ETF, Mutual Fund, and Economic Data pages were most viewed by YCharts users, mainly financial advisors and asset managers, as well as Google searchers all of last year.

To see the most visited YCharts pages, the “hottest” pages (those with the highest year over year growth in unique pageviews), and in-depth analysis of why those securities and data points were trending searches, watch our YCharts Wrapped 2021 recap here:

Most Popular Company Pages

• Apple (AAPL) PE Ratio, 62,639 Unique Pageviews

• Tesla (TSLA) PE Ratio, 57,903 Unique Pageviews

• United States Steel Corp (X) Price, 55,347 Unique Pageviews

• Apple (AAPL), 54,414 Unique Pageviews

• Tesla (TSLA), 43,201 Unique Pageviews

• Apple (AAPL) Market Cap, 42,224 Unique Pageviews

• Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) PE Ratio, 37,432 Unique Pageviews

• Amazon (AMZN), 33,420 Unique Pageviews

• AMC Entertainment (AMC) Shares Outstanding, 32,881 Unique Pageviews

• Amazon (AMZN) Market Cap, 28,294 Unique Pageviews

Most Popular ETF Pages

• Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Discount or Premium to NAV, 674,962 Unique Pageviews

• Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) Discount or Premium to NAV, 163,143 Unique Pageviews

• SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Price, 52,422 Unique Pageviews

• Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), 42,979 Unique Pageviews

• Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), 35,807 Unique Pageviews

• ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), 35,366 Unique Pageviews

• ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Holdings, 27,776 Unique Pageviews

• SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings, 20,078 Unique Pageviews

• iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), 18,580 Unique Pageviews

• Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings, 18,491 Unique Pageviews

Most Popular Mutual Fund Pages

• Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX) Holdings, 13,653 Unique Pageviews

• Fidelity Growth Company (FDGRX) Holdings, 12,040 Unique Pageviews

• Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) Holdings, 11,569 Unique Pageviews

• Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Admiral (VTSAX) Dividend Yield, 10,812 Unique Pageviews

• T. Rowe Price Global Technology (PRGTX) Holdings, 9,685 Unique Pageviews

• Dodge & Cox Stock (DODGX) Holdings, 8,443 Unique Pageviews

• Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) Dividend Yield, 6,249 Unique Pageviews

• Fidelity Select Biotechnology (FBIOX) Holdings, 5,198 Unique Pageviews

• Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX), 5,082 Unique Pageviews

• Morgan Stanley Insight A (CPOAX) Holdings, 4,760 Unique Pageviews

Most Popular Economic Data Pages

• 10 Year Treasury Rate, 738,888 Unique Pageviews

• 30 Year Treasury Rate, 57,903 Unique Pageviews

• US Retail Gas Price, 55,347 Unique Pageviews

• S&P 500 Monthly Return, 54,414 Unique Pageviews

• CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio, 43,201 Unique Pageviews

• US Inflation Rate, 42,224 Unique Pageviews

• S&P 500 PE Ratio, 37,432 Unique Pageviews

• US Residential Propane Price, 33,420 Unique Pageviews

• S&P 500 Annual Total Return, 32,881 Unique Pageviews

• CBOE SPX Put/Call Ratio, 28,294 Unique Pageviews

