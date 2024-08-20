Yatsen (YSG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yatsen (NYSE: YSG)

Q2 2024 Earnings Call

, 7:30 a.m. ET

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Yatsen second-quarter 2024earnings conference call Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Irene Lyu, vice president, head of strategic investment and capital markets. Please go ahead.

Irene Lyu -- Vice President, Head of Strategic Investments and Capital Markets

Thank you, operator. Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance and are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors.

Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion. A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect Yatsen's business financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only.

Please see the earnings release issued earlier today for a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. Joining us today on the call from Yatsen's senior management are Mr. Jinfeng Huang, our founder, chairman, and CEO; and Mr. Donghao Yang, our CFO and director.

Management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude with a Q&A session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Yatsen's investor relations website at ir.yatsenglobal.com. I'll now turn the call over to Mr.

Jinfeng Huang. Please go ahead.

Jinfeng Huang -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Irene. And thank you, everyone, for participating in Yatsen's second-quarter 2024earnings conference calltoday. I will start with an overview of the macro environment and our key financial metrics before moving on to the strategy, brand, and the quarter update. China's beauty industry has a subdued second quarter with the 618 Shopping Festival falling short of expectations.

According to the adjusted data published by China's National Bureau of Statistics, beauty retail sales rebounded in May, likely due to the early start of the 618 Festival and the cancellation of presales, followed by a significant year-over-year decline in June. For the full second quarter, beauty retail sales decreased by 1.2% year over year, lagging the overall market, while total retail sales of consumer goods grew by 2.7% year over year. In addition, online beauty sales remained muted. While Tmall and Douyin's combined beauty sales recorded year-over-year growth in the second quarter, the growth rate was significantly lower than in the prior-year period.

The softer performance of China's beauty market impacted our revenue, prompting us to revise our revenue guidance in July. Total net revenues for the second quarter were RMB 794.5 million, reflecting a 7.5% year-over-year decline, in line with our revised expectations. Net revenues from our skincare brands were basically flat year over year, while combined revenues from Galenic, DR.WU, and Eve Lom grew by 5% year over year. Color Cosmetics Brands' net revenues increased by 11.4% year over year, primarily due to the ongoing strategy transformation of the Perfect Diary brand.

The sole flagship product line, the Biolip Essence series, is performing well as the brand continues to build its new product lineup. On the profitability side, our overall gross margin increased to 76.7% from 74.7% for the prior-year period, thanks to an increased contribution from high-gross-margin products. Our net loss margin also narrowed by 1.9% points to 10.8% from 12.6% for the prior-year period. Our non-GAAP net loss margin, however, increased to 9.4% from 5.4% for the prior-year period.

The year-over-year increase in our non-GAAP net loss margin was mainly due to higher channel traffic expenses as a result of Douyin's growing contribution to sales and our investments in marketing events' extensive brand equity in the second quarter. Given the challenges in the industry and where we are in our strategy transformation plan, we will remain focused on improving our channel mix and optimizing our cost structure to reduce losses for the remainder of the year. Meanwhile, we will maintain our investments in brand building and R&D as we pursue a sustainable growth path. Our skincare brands delivered another steady performance during the second quarter, driven not only by our hero products, but also by an increasingly diverse and extensive product portfolio.

Eve Lom's Renewal Treatment Oil gained a significant visibility on the Douyin platform after being featured in a [Inaudible] live streaming room, successfully boosting the product revenue contribution. Galenic also experienced growing sales from its [Inaudible] recuperating micro mask. Our color cosmetics brands also continued to develop and launch standout products in the second quarter. Perfect Diary introduced multiple [Inaudible] products, including a translucent blurring longwear cushion foundation, while Little Ondine brought the [Inaudible] dual-ended brow gel pen and the Duo [Inaudible] compact powder market.

Also, Perfect Diary's Biolip Essence lipstick recently won the the Gold Award in the Beauty and Personal Care Category at the [Inaudible] Awards, showcasing our effective brand repositioning and appealing hero products. The second quarter also included a host of brand-building opportunities across our brand portfolio. In May, Yatsen participated in the 2024 China Conference of Cosmetics Science and Technology as well as the related 15th Academic Symposium. During the event, Perfect Diary released its latest scientific research report compiled in collaboration with the China Association of Fragrance, Flavor, and Cosmetics Industry and the Ruijin Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

On the skincare brands, Galenic held a major brand event in Bali in collaboration with GQ, featuring several actors and KOLs. Galenic also announced swimming world champion Ms. Zhang Yufei as its new brand ambassador during the quarter. Furthermore, DR.WU participated in the 13th Asia Dermatological Congress, the most widely attended and represented event in the field of dermatology in Asia, focusing on Asian skin's unique, anti-aging needs.

DR.WU collaborated with top industry experts to present the latest advancement in anti-aging treatments and to demonstrate [Inaudible] anti-wrinkle firming serum's efficacy. So, before I wrap up, an update on R&D. I'm proud to share that on May 28th, the Yatsen Global Innovation R&D Center was officially inaugurated in Shanghai, marking China's first global R&D hub for a national beauty brand. With nearly 4,000 square meters of R&D space, the center's successful completion and operational launch will provide robust support for Yatsen's product development and technological advancement.

In conclusion, the second quarter was challenging from a macro perspective. We will remain focused on the factors we can control, driving continued improvement in our loss margin through cost and efficiency optimizations while impacting our channel mix and advancing product development. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Donghao Yang, to discuss our financial performance. Thank you, everyone.

Donghao Yang -- Chief Financial Officer and Director

Thank you, David, and hello, everyone. Before I get started, I would like to clarify that all financial numbers presented today are in renminbi amounts, and all percentage changes refer to year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted. Total net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 7.5% to 794.5 million from 868.6 million for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to an 11.4% year-over-year decrease to net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 5% to 609.4 million from 641.6 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 76.7% from 74.7% for the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in sales of higher gross margin products. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 4.1% to 744.6 million from 776.7 million for the prior-year period.

As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 93.7% as compared with 90.5% for the prior-year period. Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 51.2 million as compared with 68.3 million for the prior-year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 6.4% from 6.8% for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in overall average selling price of our products as well as further improvement in logistics efficiency.

Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 544.7 million as compared with 542.8 million for the prior-year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 68.6% from 53.2% for the prior-year period. The increase is primarily due to increased investments in the Douyin platform, in line with the growing revenue contribution from Douyin, as well as our investments in new product launches and building brand equities across our portfolio. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 119.1 million as compared with 149.7 million for the prior-year period.

As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 15% from 17.4% for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in service conversations as a result of the reversal of recognized share-based compensation expenses due to the forfeiture of uninvested awards granted to certain former employees. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were 29.7 million as compared with 25.9 million for the prior-year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 increased to 3.7% from 3% for the prior-year period.

The increase was primarily attributable to the commencement of operations of our Global Innovation R&D Center in Shanghai on May 28th, 2024. Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was 135.2 million as compared with 135.1 million for the prior-year period. Operating loss margin was 17% as compared with 15.7% for the prior-year period. Non-GAAP loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was 111.9 million as compared with 74.6 million for the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 14.1% as compared with 8.7% for the prior-year period. Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 21.2% to 85.5 million from 108.5 million for the prior-year period. Net loss margin was 10.8% as compared with 12.6% for the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.77 RMB as compared with 0.99 RMB for the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was 74.9 million as compared with 46.3 million for the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 9.4% as compared with 5.4% for the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholder per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.67 RMB as compared with 0.41 RMB for the prior-year period. As of June 30th, 2024, we had cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments of 1.58 billion as compared with 2.08 billion as of December 31st, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was 148.2 million as compared with 14.4 million for the prior-year period. Looking at our business outlook for the third quarter of 2024, we expect our total net revenues to be between 646.3 million and 718.1 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 0% to 10%. These forecasts reflect our current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions which are subject to change. With that, I would now like to open the call to Q&A.

Operator?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Maggie Wan with CICC. Please go ahead.

Maggie Wan -- CICC -- Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. This is Maggie Wan from CICC. I have two questions. The first question is that, what is our plan for product development and channel expansion for Color Cosmetics and skincare brands, respectively? And my second question is that, what is our promotion strategy in the second half of the year and how to balance our revenue growth and profitability? That's my question.

Thank you.

Irene Lyu -- Vice President, Head of Strategic Investments and Capital Markets

Thank you, Maggie, for the question. So, for the first question on plan for development and channel strategy. So, currently our strategy is we need to fine tune our product mix and also channel mix. On the product side, we have a very robust new product pipeline for the second half of the year for both our color and skincare side.

So, we continue to have a number of new products, for example, for Galenic and DR.WU, they will have new very active and functional skincare products launched in the later half of the year. And also on the color side, we have a list of new pipelines including new lipstick and foundation products, you know for Perfect Diary and [Inaudible]. And then in terms of channels, we have been talking about expanding into more [Inaudible] channels on top of currently very high concentration of [Inaudible]. So, by increasing the concentration or the weighting of the [Inaudible] channels, we will have more room for growth and also a better profitability mix in the future.

Donghao Yang -- Chief Financial Officer and Director

OK. For the second question, the promotion strategy for the second half of the year, I don't think there will be substantial changes in terms of promotion strategies. You know, we're going to have double 11 and a few other events until the end of the -- from now until the end of the year. So, we will primarily focus on optimizing our channel mix and product mix, as Irene has just mentioned.

And in terms of revenue profitability, balance, I think the second half of the year, we're going to be focusing more on cutting loss and achieving profitability as soon as possible. In terms of revenue, we're going to be more aggressive in terms of new product development and channel mix so that we can grow our revenue as fast as possible. But in the meantime, we're going to be focusing on achieving a profitable revenue growth and be profitable as soon as possible.

Maggie Wan -- CICC -- Analyst

OK, got it. That's very helpful. Thank you very much, and I have no more questions.

Donghao Yang -- Chief Financial Officer and Director

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Irene Lyu -- Vice President, Head of Strategic Investments and Capital Markets

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us at Yatsen directly or Piacente Financial Communications. Our contact information for IR in both China and the U.S. can be found in today's press release.

Thank you, and have a great day.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.