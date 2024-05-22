Yatsen Reports Revenue Growth Amid Net Losses

Yatsen Holding (YSG) has released an update.

Yatsen Holding, a prominent beauty group in China, has reported a marginal revenue increase of 1.0% in Q1 2024, reaching RMB773.4 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a significant net loss of RMB124.9 million, contrasting with a net income in the previous year. The company attributed the loss to increased investments in marketing and new product launches, even as it saw an improvement in gross margin to 77.7%.

