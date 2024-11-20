Yatsen Holding Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 20, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.yatsenglobal.com/Event-Calendar

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-346-8982 (US) or +1-412-902-4272 (International), Conference ID 6604822.

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Replay Access Code: 6604822.

