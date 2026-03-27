Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (YSG) Price Target Decreased by 35.56% to 5.92

The average one-year price target for Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:YSG) has been revised to $5.92 / share. This is a decrease of 35.56% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.86 to a high of $6.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.54% from the latest reported closing price of $3.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 24.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSG is 0.04%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 15,449K shares. The put/call ratio of YSG is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,886K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,667K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Perseverance Asset Management International holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 59.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 29.60% over the last quarter.

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