Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (YSG) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:YSG) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is a decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.06% from the latest reported closing price of $5.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatsen Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 25.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSG is 0.05%, an increase of 35.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.00% to 15,263K shares. The put/call ratio of YSG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing a decrease of 25.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 42.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,754K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 99.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 10,406.11% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 547K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares , representing an increase of 53.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 81.69% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 541K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 81.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YSG by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.