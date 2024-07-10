News & Insights

Yatsen Holding Cuts Q2 Revenue Guidance

July 10, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Yatsen Holding Ltd. (YSG), a Chinese provider of cosmetics and beauty products, on Wednesday reduced its second-quarter revenue outlook, reflecting the current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions.

For the second-quarter, Yatsen now expects revenue of RMB772.7 million to RMB815.6 million against its previous guidance of RMB858.6 million to RMB901.5 million.

The revised guidance reflects an year-over-year decrease of around 5 percent to 10 percent, whereas the previous outlook shows an increase of approximately 0 percent to 5 percent.

