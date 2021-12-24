Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.8% to US$1.74 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Sales were dismal, with revenues of ₹450m coming in some 50% below forecasts. The only bright spot was that statutory losses of ₹2.23 per share were 11% smaller than the analysts had predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqCM:YTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Yatra Online are now predicting revenues of ₹2.23b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 61% to ₹6.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₹3.08b and losses of ₹5.72 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$4.10, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Yatra Online, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.26 and the most bearish at US$4.01 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Yatra Online's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 101% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 25% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 19% annually. Not only are Yatra Online's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Yatra Online analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Yatra Online that you should be aware of.

