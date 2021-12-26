Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Yatra Online are now predicting revenues of ₹2.2b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 61% to ₹6.66. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₹3.1b and losses of ₹5.72 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:YTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of ₹309, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Yatra Online at ₹4.26 per share, while the most bearish prices it at ₹4.01. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Yatra Online's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Yatra Online's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 101% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 25% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 19% annually. So it looks like Yatra Online is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Yatra Online after the downgrade.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Yatra Online analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.