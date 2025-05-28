YATRA ONLINE Earnings Preview: Recent $YTRA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

YATRA ONLINE ($YTRA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,919,840 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
YATRA ONLINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of YATRA ONLINE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC removed 1,531,820 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,193,287
- ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 108,500 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,521
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 89,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,362
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 66,978 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,175
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 35,663 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,781
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP removed 32,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,959
- RBF CAPITAL, LLC added 24,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,921
