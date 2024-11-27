Yatra Online Affirms Leadership and Auditor Roles

Yatra Online (YTRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yatra Online, Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders approved key resolutions including the re-appointment of directors and the ratification of BDO India LLP as the independent public accountant. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial oversight, reflecting confidence in its leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into YTRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.