Yatra Online Affirms Leadership and Auditor Roles

Yatra Online, Inc. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders approved key resolutions including the re-appointment of directors and the ratification of BDO India LLP as the independent public accountant. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial oversight, reflecting confidence in its leadership and strategic direction.
