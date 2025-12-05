Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (BSE:543950) Price Target Increased by 12.53% to 919.14

The average one-year price target for Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services (BSE:543950) has been revised to ₹ 919.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.53% from the prior estimate of ₹ 816.77 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 910.13 to a high of ₹ 946.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.00% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 471.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 543950 is 0.22%, an increase of 31.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.04% to 338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543950 by 122.11% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 117.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543950 by 43.00% over the last quarter.

GLIN - VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 543950 by 12.12% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGEX - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 29.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 543950 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.