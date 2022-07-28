Yat-Gai Au Is The Founder of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) And Just Spent US$886k On Shares

Those following along with Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Yat-Gai Au, Founder of the company, who spent a stonking US$886k on stock at an average price of US$39.48. While that only increased their holding size by 0.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Founder Yat-Gai Au was not the only time they bought Regencell Bioscience Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$25.23 per share in a US$1.2m purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$31.32), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Yat-Gai Au bought 90.78k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$29.35. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:RGC Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Regencell Bioscience Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Regencell Bioscience Holdings insiders own 81% of the company, worth about US$330m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Regencell Bioscience Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Regencell Bioscience Holdings. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Regencell Bioscience Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course Regencell Bioscience Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.