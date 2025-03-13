Yasuhiro Hayami Makes Second Investment in MEDIROM Mother Labs' Series A Financing at JPY9 Billion Pre-Money Valuation

Yasuhiro Hayami invests again in MEDIROM's Mother Labs, boosting its Series A financing to support health-tech innovations.

Quiver AI Summary

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. announced that Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of its subsidiary MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc., has made a second investment in the company's Series A financing, valuing Mother Labs at JPY9 billion (approximately US$60 million). This investment follows his initial investment made in December 2024. Hayami's ongoing commitment reflects his alignment with MEDIROM's vision and potential for growth. Mother Labs specializes in health-tech solutions, particularly through its "Lav" health app and the innovative MOTHER Bracelet, the world's first 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker, designed to enhance health management across various sectors. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance and emphasizes the inherent risks involved.

Potential Positives

Yasuhiro Hayami's second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of JPY9 billion (approximately US$60 million) demonstrates strong executive confidence and commitment to the company's future growth.

The investment signifies ongoing support for the innovative health-tech initiatives at Mother Labs, particularly the development of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker, which positions the company as a leader in its sector.

The MOTHER Bracelet's unique technology based on temperature differences reduces the risk of data loss, showcasing MEDIROM's commitment to advancing consumer health monitoring solutions.

Potential Negatives

Repeated investments from an executive could signal a lack of confidence from outside investors in securing funding or valuation growth for MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's financial performance and growth potential being uncertain, which may deter investors.

The need to highlight various risks and uncertainties related to actual performance versus projections could indicate potential volatility and instability in the company's future operations.

FAQ

What is MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. is a company focused on health technology and innovative health solutions, including the MOTHER Bracelet.

Who is Yasuhiro Hayami?

Yasuhiro Hayami is the Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc. and has extensive experience in business operations and management.

What is the significance of the Series A financing?

The Series A financing marks a critical investment phase for Mother Labs, valuing the company at approximately JPY9 billion.

What does the MOTHER Bracelet do?

The MOTHER Bracelet is a 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker that monitors health metrics such as heart rate, calorie count, and body temperature.

How does the MOTHER Bracelet work?

The MOTHER Bracelet uses innovative technology to generate power from temperature differences, eliminating the need for recharging.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MRM stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TOKYO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”) announces that Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc. (“Mother Labs”), a subsidiary of the Company, has made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of JPY9 billion (as of March 13, 2025, approximately US$60 million). This new investment follows Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in the Series A financing in December 2024. Mr. Hayami is a committed senior executive of Mother Labs and shares MEDIROM’s corporate philosophy and vision as well as commitment to future growth potential.







Background of Executive Officer







Yasuhiro Hayami





Chief Business Officer (CBO), MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.





Career Summary







1996 Established INIT Co., Ltd. and assumed the position of Representative Director



1996 Established INIT Co., Ltd. and assumed the position of Representative Director



2004 Executive Officer of transcosmos inc.



2004 Executive Officer of transcosmos inc.



2014 Founder of Wise, Inc.



2014 Founder of Wise, Inc.



2024 Appointed Chairman of the Board of MEDIROM Rehab Solutions, Inc.



2024 Appointed Chairman of the Board of MEDIROM Rehab Solutions, Inc.



2024 Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM MOTHER Labs













No Offer or Solicitation







This press release and the information contained herein are not, and do not, constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements Regarding MEDIROM







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about MEDIROM’s possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “design,” “target,” “aim,” “hope,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “goal,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to MEDIROM’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MEDIROM’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond MEDIROM’s control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects MEDIROM’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to MEDIROM’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.





More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect MEDIROM’s business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in MEDIROM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” sections of MEDIROM’s most recently filed periodic report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. MEDIROM assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.







ABOUT MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.







A subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), Mother Labs focuses on the health-tech sector. The company’s core activities include the “Specific Health Guidance Program” offered through the “Lav” health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.







MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.







NASDAQ Symbol: MRM





Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan





Web https://medirom.co.jp/en





Contact: ir@medirom.co.jp







MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.







Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan













MOTHER Bracelet is the world’s first* 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker. It uses innovative technology from a Silicon Valley tech company that allows for power generation based on temperature differences between body and surrounding air. The recharge-free feature eliminates the risk of data loss when a device is taken off for recharge. MOTHER Bracelet records five basic metrics: heart rate, calories burned, body surface temperature, step count, and sleep.





Official Website: https://mother-bracelet.com





* The first activity tracker that does not require recharging through use of the Seebeck effect, according to ESP Research Institute (July 3, 2021).









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d463ff2b-5922-4732-95ff-687bb2916296





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.