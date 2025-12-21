YASKAWA Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt (YASKY) Price Target Increased by 12.85% to 59.66

The average one-year price target for YASKAWA Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:YASKY) has been revised to $59.66 / share. This is an increase of 12.85% from the prior estimate of $52.87 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.50 to a high of $81.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.49% from the latest reported closing price of $75.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in YASKAWA Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YASKY is 0.12%, an increase of 32.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YASKY by 20.03% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 26.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YASKY by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QDVSX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group ESG Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QDISX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

