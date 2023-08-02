Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR (YASKY) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 90.48

The average one-year price target for Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR (OTC:YASKY) has been revised to 90.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 80.98 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.68 to a high of 148.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from the latest reported closing price of 89.97 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YASKY is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,282K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fisher Asset Management holds 1,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YASKY by 21.96% over the last quarter.
QDVSX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group ESG Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
QDISX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock of Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Shares of Common Stock Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Incorporated under the laws of Japan)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 January 10, 2019
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.