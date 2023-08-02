Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR (YASKY) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 90.48

The average one-year price target for Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR (OTC:YASKY) has been revised to 90.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 80.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.68 to a high of 148.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.56% from the latest reported closing price of 89.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yaskawa Electric Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YASKY is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YASKY by 21.96% over the last quarter.

QDVSX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group ESG Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QDISX - Fisher Investments Institutional Group Stock Fund for Retirement Plans holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.