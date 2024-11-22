Yarra Capital Divests Substantial Holdings in G8 Education

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

Yarra Capital Management Limited and associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders of G8 Education Limited, following significant acquisitions and disposals of shares worth millions between October 2021 and November 2024. The shift in shareholding highlights the dynamic nature of investment strategies in the financial market.

