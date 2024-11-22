News & Insights

Stocks

Yarra Capital Divests Substantial Holdings in G8 Education

November 22, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

G8 Education Limited (AU:GEM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yarra Capital Management Limited and associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders of G8 Education Limited, following significant acquisitions and disposals of shares worth millions between October 2021 and November 2024. The shift in shareholding highlights the dynamic nature of investment strategies in the financial market.

For further insights into AU:GEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.