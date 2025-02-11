YARIY and NYK Close Deal for Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier

Yara International ASA's YARIY unit Yara Clean Ammonia, the world's biggest ammonia distributor, has inked a time-charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ("NYK") for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) that will be delivered in November 2026.



The agreement with NYK allows the company to not only comply with future rules governing CO2 emissions from sea-going vessels but also to ensure that its clients obtain carbon-intensity-compliant clean ammonia across its supply chain.



Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK have been studying the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier since 2021, and the companies have now completed the world's first time-charter contract for an AFMGC, the most common type of vessel for international ammonia transportation.



The use of an AFMGC is expected to significantly reduce GHG emissions from marine transportation while also developing an ammonia supply chain by providing a more environmentally friendly mode of ammonia transportation as demand for ammonia in the power sector, marine fuel and other applications grows.



Shares of YARIY have lost 20.1% over the past year compared with a 3.2% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

YARIY’s Rank & Key Picks

YARIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Hecla Mining Company HL and New Gold Inc. NGD.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 60.9% over the past year.



New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yara International ASA (YARIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.